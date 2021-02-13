Losar celebration begins

BOMDILA, 12 Feb: The Losar celebrations began at Thubchog Gatselling and Gontse Gaden Rabgyeling monasteries here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Losar marks the end of winter and start of the spring season.

On the first day of Losar, a beverage called ‘changkol’ is made from ‘chhaang’. The second day of Losar is known as King’s Losar (gyalpo losar).

“During Losar, the revelers go to local springs and perform a ritual of gratitude. They make offerings to the god, the water spirits who activate the water element in the area”.

The festival is celebrated for 15 days with main celebration on the first three days.