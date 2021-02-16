Recognising a hero

Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, who was instrumental in bringing Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh under the Indian Union, has finally been recognized by the Arunachal government.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also announced, ‘Arunachal Ratna’, the highest civilian award of the state for Khathing, posthumously. Khathing’s son attended the memorial ceremony.

As an assistant political officer of the then North East Frontier Agency (NEFA), Khathing helped the government to bring Tawang under the Indian Union in the early 1950s under the supervision of the then Assam governor Jairamdas Daulatram.

However, Khathing, who was a Thangkul Naga from Manipur was never recognized for his services and was not given due honour.

Now the state government has decided to set up a memorial in Tawang to honour his contribution in bringing strategic Tawang under the Indian Union.

It is never too late to honour a forgotten legend.