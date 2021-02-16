West Siang beat East Kameng to remain unbeaten

DOIMUKH, 15 Feb: West Siang defeated East Kameng by four wickets to remain unbeaten in the ongoing Tado Kholi Inter-district Cricket Tournament at the PDCA ground here on Monday.

West Siang restricted East Kameng to 108/10 in 32 overs and chased down the target in 24.5 overs, losing six wickets.

Darge Bagra of West Siang, who picked four wickets conceding 27 runs, was awarded the man of the match title. His 10-over spell also included two maiden overs.

In another match played at the RGU ground, Kra Daadi beat Lower Siang by 29 runs.

Kra Daadi batted first and set Lower Siang a 130-run target in 29.3 overs, losing all wickets.

In reply, Lower Siang could score only 100/ 10 in 25 overs.

Biki Kumar of Kra Daadi, who single-handedly toppled the Lower Siang batting line-up, was adjudged the man of the match. He took eight wickets, conceding only 23 run from his seven over spells, which also included two maiden overs.

Brief score:

West Siang: 109/6 (24.5 overs); East Kameng: 108/10 (32 overs)

Kra Daadi: 129/10 (29.3 overs); Lower Siang: 100/10 ( 25 overs)