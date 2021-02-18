Daami Happa & Jollang IV win in Silver Jubilee Nyokum Football Tourney

ITANAGAR, 17 Feb: Daami Happa FC (DHFC) defeated Hokka FC 3-0 in a day-3 match of the Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Football Tournament, 2021 at Jollang near here on Wednesday.

Biki Doyum opened the scoring for DHFC in the 9th minutes, before Taba Sel scored the second and third goals in the 15th and 88th minutes.

The second math was played between Ganga FC and Jollang IV FC, in which the latter defeated the former 1-0. The match-winning goal was scored by Tallong Taring.

Today’s matches: Daath FC vs Birup FC (12 noon); Daami Hapa FC vs Richi FC (1:30 pm).