IAF conducts student interaction prog

PASIGHAT, 17 Feb: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday conducted a student interaction programme here in East Siang district as part of its nation-wide awareness programme.

The aim was to encourage the youth to join the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Corporal Manish Chaudhary and Corporal Vishnu SR from 11 Airman Selection Centre, Guwahati, accompanied by Assistant Employment Officer Ome Taggu conducted awareness meetings at the Daying Ering Memorial HSS, IGJ HSS and Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The students were informed in detail about the eligibility criteria and the various qualifying examinations that are required for entering the IAF.

Later, the officials met Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh in her office and informed that the students showed keen interest in joining the IAF and serving the nation. (DIPRO)