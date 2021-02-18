Release abducted employees

The two abducted Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited employees-radio operator Ram Kumar from Bihar and drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi from Assam remain untraceable almost two months after they went missing.

They were kidnapped from Kumchai Hka in Diyun circle of Changlang district on 21 December, 2020 by the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA-I) and NSCN and taken to Myanmar.

The ULFA (I) had set 16 February, 2021 as the last date for payment of ransom which is reported to be between Rs 10-20 crore.

On 29 January, ULFA-I released two recorded videos in which the kidnapped employees were seen appealing to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to secure their release.

Negotiations between the state and the two terrorist organisations seem to continue for release of the two.

The ULFA-I and NSCN should ensure the safe release of the two employees. Holding two innocent employees ransom has only exposed what the terrorist organisations stand for.