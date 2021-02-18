APASA organizes basic training on paragliding

AALO, 17 Feb: A week-long basic training (P-1 & P-2) on paragliding was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Aero Sports Association (APASA) at Paya near here in West Siang district from 10 February.

Four boys from Leparada and two boys and equal number of girls from Papum Pare districts underwent the training.

Ten trainees have qualified the P-1 and P-2 examination, which also included radio-instructed solo flying and certificates were provided to them in the closing ceremony.

World famous paraglider and instructor Gurpreet Dhindsa and his team from PG Gurukul of Bir-Billing, Himachal Pradesh conducted the training.

Dhindsa said that the Kugi-Pomte and Paya villages have very good sites for long paragliding and if developed, it will attract foreign fliers. He assured to come back once in every flying season and keep in touch with the APASA to develop the site.

Engineer Tomi Ete commended the APASA for organizing the training by inviting expert instructors from outside the state. He also commended Dr Migo Riba, who is a trained paragliding pilot, for taking initiative to identify Paya-Pobdi village as a paragliding site and flying solo at the place from time-to-time, drawing attention of the villagers.

The training camp was sponsored jointly by MLA Gokar Basar and Papum-Pare Tourism Society under the Papum Pare deputy commissioner.