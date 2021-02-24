HC seeks status report on Pumao shooting by 1 March

ITANAGAR, 23 Feb: The Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court (HC) has sought a status report on the shooting that took place on 16 May, 2020, in Pumao village in Longding district, which led to the death of 60-year-old civilian Lamdam Lukham.

The court of Justice Nani Tagia has directed the investigation officer of the case to submit a status report before the court by 1 March.

The court also directed the commanding officer of the 19th Sikh Regiment, Longding, to file an affidavit in connection with the PIL filed over the death of Lukham, who was killed by gunfire on 16 May, 2020, in Pumao village.

During a hearing on 19 February, the court could not proceed further on the case due to the failure of the Indian Army unit to file an affidavit and the absence of a status report on the alleged extra-judicial killing of a civilian, for which two FIRs are registered, viz, LDG/PS/Case No 26/2020 under Section 144/148/186/332/353 IPC and LDG/PS/Case No 27/2020 under Section 304/326/34 IPC at the Longding police station.

Earlier, on 27 January, the counsel for the petitioner and additional advocate general submitted that the investigation and the magisterial inquiry conducted into the incident could not be completed due to non-cooperation of one of the respondents: the 19th Sikh Regiment.

“Though the matter has been filed long back, but no reply affidavit as such have so far been filed, and at the same time, it is very unfortunate to know that the alleged accused are not cooperating in the magisterial inquiry. However, I am hopeful that they will cooperate and reply affidavit shall be filed in the next hearing as directed by the court,” said Madan Mili, a human rights advocate who is representing on the petitioner’s behalf.

Sixty-year-old Lamdam Lukham from Pumao village was killed while one Wangnai Wangsa received a bullet injury on his leg and five others were injured in a shooting by the army personnel during a peace meeting in Longding.