JAC reiterates demand for outdoor stadium in Aalo

ITANAGAR, 24 Feb: The Joint Action Committee (JAC), a conglomeration of NGOs of West Siang district, on Wednesday reiterated its demand that the state government release the required fund to complete the outdoor stadium in Aalo.

Slamming the state government and TK Engineering & Consortium Ltd (the construction agency) for the inordinate delay in construction of the outdoor stadium, JAC chairman Doya Boje said, “It is disheartening to see that even after a lapse of four years since the project began, only 10-15 percent of the structure has been completed. The construction agency has literally halted the work, citing paucity of funds.”

Addressing a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here, Boje sought a letter of assurance from the state government for allocation of Rs 35 crore to complete the pending work for the stadium in the upcoming budget session scheduled from 25 February.

He informed that the construction of the project, sanctioned under the 2013-14 SPA, commenced on 6 March, 2017, with 24 months as its completion target.

“On enquiry, it has been disclosed that only Rs 9 crores have been released for the project till date. Paucity of funds has affected the work progress. Even the work done thus far does not tally with the amount sanctioned for the stadium,” the JAC chairman said.

Boje threatened to launch a “rigorous democratic movement if the government fails to address the issue on priority.”

He further appealed to the legislators of West Siang district to raise the issue in the upcoming budget session.

Earlier, on 22 February, the JAC had organized a public rally in Aalo in protest against the delay in completing the outdoor stadium. A memorandum was also submitted to Chief Minister Pema Khandu through the West Siang deputy commissioner.