BBK organizes awareness campaign on Adi customary laws

ROING, 24 Feb: The Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) unit of the the Bogum Bokang Kébang (BBK), which is the judiciary branch of the Adi Ba:né Kébang (ABK), organized a public awareness campaign on protection of the Adi customary laws and orientation of the Adi Kæcopy;bang Ayon at Jia Musup (Kundung Banggo) here on Wednesday.

Similar campaigns are scheduled to be organized at different Adi banggos in the district under the aegis of the ABK.

Speaking on the occasion, LDV DC KN Damo said “it is important to uphold the traditional and customary institution of the Adi kæcopy;bang system.”

Damo encouraged preservation of the local languages and dialects and donning of traditional attires, particularly during such programmes.

The DC also emphasized on maintaining the ecological balance by launching a campaign in LDV to make the district plastic-free, and urged the people to adopt the organic system of farming.

Among others, Kundung Banggo HGB Ade Pertin, BBK (Apex) GS Oni Darang, BBK legal advisor Oying Apum, and former MLA and chief patron of the ABK, Bassu Perme attended the programme.