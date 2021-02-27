Concerted effort needed to rescue abductees

Nearly three months after the abduction of two employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Ltd from the Kumchaikha hydrocarbon drilling site in Changlang district, the state police are still clueless about their fate. Director General of Police (DGP) RP Upadhyaya on Friday made the disclosure that, despite best efforts, the police are yet to trace out the duo. The report will surely cause a lot of distress to the families of both the abducted employees. The state government should extend every possible support to the families at this moment of despair.

The duo was kidnapped from inside Arunachal’s territory, and therefore the state government is dutybound to extend all possible help. The ULFA (I) has taken responsibility for the abduction. They have been issuing threat to kill the duo. As rescue attempts have not yielded the desired result, the state government will have to explore other measures to get them released. Of the two abducted men, drilling superintendent Pranab Kumar Gogoi is from Assam, while radio operator Ram Kumar hails from Bihar. Besides the Centre, the government of Arunachal should involve the Assam and Bihar governments too in the efforts to get the duo released. If the state government fails to secure their release, it is going to send out a wrong message to potential investors in the state.