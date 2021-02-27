Winter cricket tourney starts

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, 26 Feb: Twenty-six teams are participating in a ‘winter cricket tournament’ which was inaugurated by Bordumsa ADC Talo Jerang at the general ground here in Changlang district on Friday.

Being organized by the Bordumsa Cricket Association (BCA), the tournament is aimed at providing an opportunity to the players to be selected for the district level team. The BCA aims to identify talents among the participating teams who would participate in district and state level tournaments.

Namsai Cricket Club clashed with Bordumsa Brother’s Club in the opening match.

Batting first, Bordumsa Brother’s Club set a target of 128 runs, which was comfortably chased by Namsai Cricket Club, which won the match by 4 wickets in just 15 overs.

Among others, the opening match was witnessed by Bordumsa ZPM Khachang Maio, 14th Assam Regiment Major Abin Methew, and Mahadevpur CO L Pegu.