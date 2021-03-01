Fast-track projects

The progress of three major infrastructure projects critical for the state, namely, the greenfield airport, and the NDRF and SDRF headquarters coming up in Hollongi in Papum Pare district was reviewed by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Saturday. The report coming out from the visit is not really encouraging. All the three projects face the risk of getting delayed. The tender process for one of the main components of the airport, which is the terminal building, is yet to even be completed. The tender has already been cancelled once and re-tender has been initiated.

This is deeply worrying news. The state government has set August 2022 as the deadline to complete the greenfield airport project. It is reported that even the work on the construction of the boundary wall and the runway is also progressing slowly. The government along with the Airports Authority of India will have to really push hard to complete the project on time. It is also a matter of serious concern that the construction of the NDRF headquarters is getting delayed. The NDRF has been playing an important role in Arunachal, which is a disaster prone state. At present, it is functioning from temporary structures. The lack of permanent infrastructure is hampering its operation in the state. In the greater interest of state, the government of Arunachal should make an appeal to the central government to fast-track the work. Also, the construction of the SDRF headquarters, whose foundation stone was laid in November last year, is yet to start. This is another worrying development. Both the NDRF and the SDRF are very important for the state. In recent years, Arunachal has been repeatedly hit by major natural disasters. The NDRF and the SDRF have been playing critical roles in disaster response.