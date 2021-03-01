Inter-club boxing c’ship underway

RONO HILLS, 28 Feb: Ninety-eight boxers, including 23 females, from 14 different boxing clubs across the state are participating in the 2nd inter-club boxing championship being organized by the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association at the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Boxing Academy here.

Addressing the inaugural function of the championship, RGU Professor Nani Bath spoke about the importance of discipline in life. “Discipline is one of the important tools in achieving high objectives in life,” he said, and dwelt on the importance of sports and the changing scenario of sports in the state.

He advised the participants to “set goals and make our state and the country proud.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam lauded the organizing committee for organizing the event, and gave the example of Hima Das to motivate the participants to work hard to achieve their goals.

Physical Education and Sports Science HoD (in-charge) Dr Tadang Minu informed about the first inter-club boxing championship initiated by the RGU Boxing Academy to promote boxing among the youths of the state. “In the near future, RGU will continue to promote sports for grassroots development,” Dr Minu said.