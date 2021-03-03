Soki advises people to be cautious to avoid house fires

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 2 Mar: Expressing serious concern over frequent fire mishaps in Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, local MLA Taniya Soki appealed to the people to be extra cautious while handling fire and follow the simple fire safety rules to prevent house fires.

Soki on Monday distributed relief items to the victims of the recent fire incident in Gandhi market here, in which more than 30 houses were devastated.

He said that the town has been witnessing fire mishaps frequently for the last many years, which, he said, is a matter of grave concern.

Stating that electrical short-circuits might be one of the major causes of house fires, Soki advised the people not to do electrical fittings and installations on their own and call a trained electrician instead to do the works.

He also appealed to the motorists to not park their vehicles haphazardly on the town road, in order to allow free movement of fire tenders.

The MLA said more devastation is caused when the fire tenders cannot reach the spot on time due to road congestion and narrow colony roads.