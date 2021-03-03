CS reviews progress of remaining work on NH 415

ITANAGAR, 2 Mar: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar urged all concerned to expedite the remaining work on NH 415, so that the vital road project can be completed within the timeframe.

The CS on Monday reviewed the status of the remaining work of Package-A NH-415 (10.90 kms) from Chandranagar to Papu Nallah in a meeting with all the stakeholders.

Kumar directed ICR SP Jimmy Chiram to check unnecessary and haphazard openings on the dividers (median), which may cause traffic accidents. He directed ADM Talo Potom to carry out joint inspection along with the team of the PWD and TK Engineering (TKE) to close those unnecessary openings.

He also directed ICR DC Komkar Dulom, the SP and the ADM to work out a plan for diversion of traffic in consultation with TKE.

Highway EE Nani Tath informed that 34.50 percent of the underpass work has been completed.

Briefing the CS on the progress of the Changranagar bridge, he said the work on the left side of the two-lane bridge has been completed and it will be opened for commuters on 6 March, 2021. “Thereafter, the work on the right side will be started immediately,” Tath said.

Regarding the construction of the second bridge near the entrance to the ICR DC’s office, the EE informed that the construction of abutment along the left side has been completed while the work on the abutment along the right side has also been completed up to the PCC level.

He also informed that the works on the divider and the parapet wall at Dree ground area and the parapet wall at grade separator have been completed. “Also, the works on junctions and BC work at Itanagar and Naharlagun are almost complete, except for few points,” he said.

The EE further informed that “100 percent work along the 40 mtr drain work (opposite to the entrance to the DC office) has been completed and the remaining 67 mtrs for raft and wall is in progress.”

EE (Electrical) Joram Lali informed that all pole foundation works along the highway have been completed, except those at the entry point of the underpass and the DC’s office.

Lali also informed that “work on the bridge is also completed, except for two poles at Chandranagar bridge. Pole erection and furnishing of luminous are in progress and will be completed by 15 March, while testing and commissioning will be done by 20 March, 2021.”

Various other miscellaneous issues, such as construction of culvert outlets, repair of drains and dividers, correction of drain walls, slope protection at the Dree ground culvert, shoulder/berm cleaning and clearing, etc, were also discussed in the meeting.

Commissioner to CM Sonam Chombey, Joint Secretary to CM Kanki Darang, PWD CE Kuru Sera, members of the Highway Monitoring Committee and representatives from TK Engineering Consortium Pvt Ltd led by Rotu Techi attended the meeting. (DIPRO)