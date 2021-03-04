Do not re-induct anti party leaders: ZPM

KIMIN, 3 Mar: Kimin ZPM Bamang Yayu has appealed to the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) not to re-induct those leaders who acted against the party in the Panchayat election.

Talking to the press here on Thursday after holding a meeting with leaders of the BJP at Kimin, she alleged that the party is in the process of re-inducting those who acted against the interest of the party during the Panchayat election.

“The attempt to re-induct rebel leaders is unfair. Those who worked against the party during the Panchayat election should not be re-inducted. We oppose such a move,” she said.

The PR leader further said, “For one post, two persons are being appointed. We are going to lodge a formal protest at the highest level very soon”.