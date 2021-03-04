DC inaugurates handloom expo to support local artisans

PASIGHAT, 3 Mar: In a bid to provide promotional and marketing support to local artisans, a special handloom expo was inaugurated by East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh at the District Industries Office, here on Wednesday.

As many as 30 local groups are participating in the 14-day expo, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Development Society (APHHDS) and sponsored by the Ministry of Textiles.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Singh said the expo is a part of the government’s efforts to popularize the local handloom products.

“This expo is a part of the state government’s regular exercise to facilitate sustainable livelihood to the local artisans by providing a common platform for marketing,” Singh said.

The DC informed that fetching remunerative price to the locals and modernization of the handloom sector was a priority agenda of the government connecting with the trading companies at the state, national and international level and promotion of their products.

Singh further informed that the district administration has set up 24 stalls at Pasighat Gidii Notko for all the three blocks of East Siang district.

PMC Chief Councilor Okiam Moyong Borang said that East Siang has a huge potential to grab market and all possible help and support should be extended by the government departments. (DIPRO)