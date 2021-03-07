SAA chairman urges newly appointed coaches, instructors to identify sports talents

CHIMPU, 6 Mar: Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Chairman Byabang Taj on Saturday urged the newly appointed coaches and instructors to identify hidden sports talents in far-flung areas of the state.

While handing over the appointment letters to them, Taj said the coaches and instructors of the SAA will be sent as observers of various state level championships and coaching camps for various state level sports associations to monitor the games and identify talents.

SAA Vice Chairman Sanjeev Tana Tara advised the coaches and instructors to work hard to produce maximum number of athletes to compete in national and international events.

The SAA has appointed coaches and instructors for various sports disciplines, including athletics, archery, badminton, bodybuilding, boxing, football, gymnastics, judo, karate-do, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, water sports (rafting), adventure sports, sports climbing, Wushu and wrestling, fulfilling the longstanding demand of the sports community of the state.

SAA Director Gumnya Karbak also attended the programme.