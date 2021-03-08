Arunachal gets aquaculture technology park and aquaculture field school

SONAJULI, 7 Mar: Agriculture Minister Tage Taki inaugurated an aquaculture technology park and an aquaculture field school in Sonajuli in Balijan circle of Papum Pare district to boost the aquatic life and tourism industry in the state.

The aquaculture park has more than 100 fish ponds with a variety of fish culture programmes, besides hatchery sets and integrated farming, poultry birds, goat and pigs. The park is within a tea estate with rubber plantation and several species of orchids, ornamental plants and other natural herbs.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony virtually, union MoS for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fishery and MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi said that “it is a great achievement in the blue revolution.”

He congratulated the team led by Papum Pare Eco-Agro Park managing director Tana Sumpi, director Tana Yami and others for the initiative.

“This will go a long way in helping hundreds of farmers of the state and nearby areas to learn, earn and help others become self-sufficient. It will also help several researchers and departmental people in field work,” Sarangi said.

Taki said it would be a “game-changer” for hundreds of families and would be a source of employment to thousands of people.

“This year, the state government has approved Rs 60 crore for various aatmanirbhar programmes and I am sure that the money will be utilized to benefit the farmers’ community,” Taki said.

Also attending the programme, Home Minister Bamang Felix said that “the Covid-19 pandemic has given us all a lesson to start farming.”

He urged experts to impart knowledge to others, so that everyone could utilize the technology available in their mission for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Kanubari MLA GD Wangsu lauded the initiative of the ICAR. He also discouraged rampant and illegal methods of fishing.

Fingerlings were distributed to several farmers of Balijan and Sangdupota circle. Several books and study materials were also released by the dignitaries.