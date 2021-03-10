Traffic chaos in the capital

For the last few days, the twin capital towns of Itanagar and Naharlagun have been witnessing massive traffic snarls. Traffic congestions have made life miserable for the denizens. The school students are the worst sufferers. The children have to wait for hours in traffic. Unfortunately, even though people have been having traffic problems, there is not a single word from the capital district administration. No effort is being made to ease the congestion. Not a single official can be seen on the ground to try easing the traffic.

This utter lack of empathy for the suffering of the citizens is shocking. The denizens of the twin towns are accustomed to traffic problems. However, the situation has worsened in the last three days. At present, the problem has doubled due to the ongoing construction of the four-lane road in Itanagar and repairing of the bridge over the Pachin river in Naharlagun. Because of the ongoing work, one side of the highway has been closed. To make matters worse, people recklessly park their vehicles on the highway, leading to further chaos. The administration should have deployed enough manpower on the ground to stop people from recklessly parking their vehicles in areas where the road construction work is going on. Strong action should be taken against erring drivers who park their vehicles in a reckless manner, leading to traffic congestion. The capital administration and the PWD highway also should keep the citizens updated on the progress of work and when the work will be completed.