E-governance

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has announced a complete transition to paperless administration following the implementation of e-Office systems across the state.

According to him, 100 percent of government offices in the state are now operating through the e-Office platform.

The government has also announced the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in governance for the very first time to analyze the monthly development reports submitted by 67 departments. It has been stated that the system “generates comprehensive data analysis on the progress of key projects, government decisions, and the implementation of flagship schemes.”

While data manipulation is not impossible, tracking digital footprints is significantly easier. If implemented properly, and if the system functions as claimed, the paperless initiative could go a long way in enhancing transparency in governance.