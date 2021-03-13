Farm technology awareness mela held

NEW PITAPOOL, 12 Mar: Two hundred progressive farmers from 17 villages, including Chullyu, Pai, Pene, Depo, Tabi, Toll Garam, Tanya and Billo, participated in a ‘farm technology awareness-cum-demonstration mela’ organized at New Pitapool village in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

The programme was organized by the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Ergonomics and Safety in Agriculture (ESA) operative in the agriculture department of the NERIST, Nirjuli. Members of the NERIST’s UBA cell also participated in the mela.

“The main aim of the event was to show various improved technologies as well as women-friendly tools and equipment to the farmers to enhance their income and develop linkage among farmers and education/research institutes,” the NERIST informed in a release.

AICRP on ESA principal investigator Prof KN Dewangan highlighted the importance of adopting appropriate technology with proper knowledge. He delivered lectures through audiovisual mode on ergonomically improved hand tools and equipment that are feasible in the hilly region.

NERIST UBA coordinator Dr T Patel stressed on adoption of best working posture for minimizing work-related musculoskeletal disorders. He delivered lectures through audiovisual mode on occupational safety in agriculture.

The NERIST’s agricultural engineering department demonstrated improved hand tools and machinery for paddy cultivation, ladders for harvesting of fruits, remote controlled power tiller, safety gadgets for daos and sickles, improved backpack for load carrying, maize sheller, etc.

Leaflets were distributed among the farmers to create awareness on improved women-friendly equipment suitable for hill agriculture.