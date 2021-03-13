Unions conduct awareness prog on drug abuse

RAMA CAMP, 12 Mar: The All Dirang Students’ Union (ADSU) in collaboration with the All Monpa Students’ Union (AMSU) and the All West Kameng Students’ Union conducted a ‘drug awareness programme’ at the government secondary school (GSS) here in West Kameng district on Friday.

The programme was held in view of increasing instances of drug abuse in the area. “The main motive of the programme was to give awareness to our young generation as well as to our parents, so that the parents will guide their children about drugs and its effects,” the unions stated in a press release.

Dirang CO Nima Phuntsok, Dirang MO Dr Thupten Dorgee, AMSU GS Leda Merakpa, and former ADSU president Pem Dondup were the resource persons.

While the CO appealed to all parents to look after their children and guide them in the right direction, the AMSU GS said that educated persons “should know the difference between drugs and eatable items.”

He said anyone found consuming or dealing with drugs would be booked under appropriate sections of the NDPS Act.

The former ADSU president in his speech said the younger generation “must focus on sports, so that they will stay away from drugs and alcohol.”

Dr Dorgee also spoke.

Altogether 150 students of the GSS and residents of Rama Camp benefitted from the programme.