IPR dept holds photo exhibition to mark 75th year of independence

ITANAGAR, 12 Mar: As part of the year-long celebration of the 75th year of Indian independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, the information & public relations (IPR) department held a photo exhibition of great freedom fighters in collaboration with the I&B ministry’s Regional Outreach Bureau on 12 March at DK Convention Centre here.

The exhibition focused mainly on Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose, Vallabhbhai Patel, Sarojini Naidu, etc. A good number of people turned up at the exhibition to see the photos of the great Indian freedom fighters.

The department is carrying out various programmes to mark the 75th year of independence. (DIPR)