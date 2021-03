DIYUN, 13 Mar: Members of Hope for Children – a community care project of Believers Eastern Church – distributed notebooks to 90 underprivileged school going children here in Changlang district on Saturday.

“In the last few days, Hope for Children distributed notebooks and school supplies in many different places,” it said in a press release.

Hope for Children has been distributing school supplies, such as notebooks and schoolbags, among underprivileged school going children for long.