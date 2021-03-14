Minor girl’s alleged murder condemned

DAPORIJO, 13 Mar: The Tagin Welfare Society (TWS) has condemned in the strongest terms the alleged murder of a six-year-old girl in Mowb-I in Itanagar on 11 March.

“The perpetrators of such shameful and inhumane act have no place in civilized society and the act deserves condemnation from all quarters,” the TWS said in a press statement.

The society appealed to the law enforcing authority to ensure that the culprits are brought to book and awarded punishment as per the law. It also expressed sympathy for the victim’s family.