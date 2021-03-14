Trg on scientific cultivation of faba bean held

PASIGHAT, 13 Mar: A training programme on scientific cultivation of faba bean was conducted by the natural resource management department of the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Twenty-five farmers from Jampani village attended the training, which was organized in collaboration with the All India Coordinated Research Network on Potential Crop.

CHF Dean Prof BB Hazarika highlighted the potential of the “underutilized” vegetable, while Dr P Debnath spoke on the medicinal and nutritional values and benefits of the crop.

Organizing secretary of the training, Dr Rajib Das and others gave valuable inputs during the field visit.

Reportedly, the farmers have shown keen interest in taking up cultivation of faba beans.