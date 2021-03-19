IMC mayor calls on governor

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang called on Governor BD Mishra at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

The two discussed public interest issues like cleanliness in the capital region, encroachment on public land, and the city’s solid and liquid waste disposal facilities.

The governor called for sustainable solid waste management and stressed on better public health and sanitation facilities for the residents of the capital.

He advised the mayor to reactivate the solid waste management plant near Chimpu. He also asked the mayor to remove puddles and muddy filth from the roadsides in the heart of the city by constructing proper drainage in such spots.

Mishra stressed on judicious use of land and strictly upholding building construction regulations to prevent human casualties during natural and manmade disasters. He asked the mayor to vacate all encroachments on government land, parks and public places. He also urged the mayor to properly monitor the water supply for the households.

The governor advised the mayor to involve the youths in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. He stressed on proper maintenance of the existing urban amenities and facilities such as parks, gardens and playgrounds.

The governor suggested to the mayor to “prepare a detailed paper on all aspects of the public amenities after due studies and make proper plans, keeping in mind the necessities of the people for a period of minimum 15 years.” He also advised the mayor to coordinate his efforts with the urban development minister at the earliest and seek his guidance in the matter.

The governor also enquired about the clock tower located in Ganga Market and asked the mayor to preserve the iconic structure and keep the clock ticking.

The mayor assured the governor that he would personally address and monitor the issues raised at the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)