State contingent selected for Pencak Silat c’ship in J&K

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: A five-member contingent from Arunachal has been selected for the National Pencak Silat Championship 2020-21 to be held from 24 to 31 March in Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir.

The players include Monda Sangno (45 to 50 kg fight category), Nisham Sonam (55 to 60 kg), Tara Dodum (65 to 70 kg), P Nobin Jomoh (85 to 90 kg) and Soni Sonam (70 to 80 kg).

Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association had conducted a selection trial on 15 March for selecting players to participate in the upcoming senior and master, pre-reen, sub-junior and junior National Pencak Silat Championship, 2021.

Pencak Silat is the indigenous martial arts/sports of Indonesia and Malaysia. It is a non-aggressive martial arts, comprising self-defence, physical fitness, sports, dance and acrobatics. It is recognized by the central youth affairs & sports ministry, the Sports Authority of India, the School Game Federation of India, the All India Universities Game and the All India Police Game.

Pencak Silat was incorporated into the Asian Beach Games in 2008 and the Asian Indoor Games in 2009.