ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) regional office here on Friday held a meeting as part of the ‘Bharat ka amrut mahotsav’.

The meeting was presided over by the FCI’s Arunachal Region GM Vikas Singh and attended by the employees of the corporation, according to an FCI release.

It said a series of activities are being conducted to disseminate information regarding the functioning of the FCI among the general public.