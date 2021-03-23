CS reviews progress of four-lane work

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Chief Secretary (CS) Naresh Kumar on Monday chaired a meeting of the highway monitoring committee to review the progress of the four-lane work on NH 415 (Package A).

The chief secretary asked all the stakeholders to put their best foot forward in the next 72 hours and complete the remaining work.

He also reviewed the status of other important works like the underpass work, the bridge work in Chandranagar, and the bridge near the entrance to the DC office in Chandranagar.

Kumar asked the stakeholders to “increase manpower if it is required in order to achieve the target for the underpass.”

The PWD highway informed that 59 percent of the underpass has been completed.

The CS requested all the stakeholders to work in close coordination to ensure early completion of the works.

The national highway from Chandranagar to Papu Nallah is nearing completion. Some minor dressings on the road, like installing cat’s eyes, remain and they will be completed in the next two to three days.

PWD Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, Commissioner to CM Sonam Chombey, PWD Chief Engineer (Design & Planning) Atop Lego, Highway Chief Engineer Kuru Sera, ICR DC Komkar Dulom, ADM Talo Potom, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram, Power EE Joram Lali, and Techi Ruto of TK Engineering were among those present at the meeting. (CS’ PR Cell)