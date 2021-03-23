World Water Day observed across state

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 22 Mar: The ArSRLM observed World Water Day at its various blocks, along with civil society members and line departments.

Awareness drives in and around important water sources were organized in Basar (Leparada) by the Basar block mission management unit (BMMU), in Aalo East (West Siang) by the Basar district mission management unit (DMMU), in Yachuli (Lower Subansiri) by the Ziro DMMU, in Seppa (East Kameng) by the Seppa DMMU, in Mebo (East Siang) by the Panging DMMU, and in Roing (Lower Dibang Valley) by the Roing DMMU.

People in all the six blocks took out rallies to mark the day and create awareness on water crisis and the requirement for intervention.

Apart from cleanliness drives, various other activities like wall painting, poster making, essay writing competition at schools, nukkad natak, etc, were undertaken simultaneously in other blocks.

Skits and speeches on safe and clean drinking water were presented.

ArSRLM-mentored SHGs have been engaged as implementing support agencies in various blocks of the state in the ongoing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The day was celebrated in Lohit HQ Tezu by the PHED&WS division.

A procession was taken out by schoolchildren, heads of departments and members of SHGs and the ArSRLM to educate the people about the value of water.

Prizes to the winners of essay, reading and drawing competitions conducted as part of the event were distributed in a programme held at the mini-secretariat there.

Lohit DC Marge Sora urged the people to judiciously use water and protect the catchment areas to ensure availability of water.

The Lower Subansiri KVK also observed the day.

DIPROs add: In Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, the Dibang Youth Library celebrated World Forestry Day and World Water Day in Roing on Monday.

Addressing the participants, LDV DC KN Damo said, “I want each one of you to start taking charge as a deputy commissioner in your everyday life and do two things: Keep reminding people not to litter but keep the environment clean and green.”

He also appealed to the people to stop the practice of killing wild animals.

Speaking about water resources, RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami said, “We human beings are just a part of nature and should not consider ourselves on top of it.”

Prizes for quiz competition and book reading contest held as part of the celebration were given away by the Damo and Swami.

World Water Day, themed ‘Catch the rain where it falls’ was also observed in West Kameng HQ Bomdila and in all the subdivisions of the district on Monday.

During the programme, the participants witnessed the launching of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan by the prime minister through videoconference.

DC Karma Leki urged the participants to take necessary measures to make optimum utilization of rainwater to increase the level of groundwater.

The winners of a literary competition held to mark the day were felicitated.

In Lower Subansiri district, World Water Day was observed by the ArSRLM’s DMMU, in association with Ann Nukum, PLFs and the implementing support agency at Chullyu village.

The day began with a social service near the water source and cleaning and repainting of the water storage tanks by SHG members from New Pitapool, Pitapool and Potin, panchayat leaders, and GBs.

ZPC Likha Sangchhore administered the ‘jal shapath’ to the participants, and stressed on the need for community participation for successful implementation of the Jal Jivan Mission.

PHED AE Nabum Chada spoke on the importance of water conservation and responsible use and disposal of plastic materials.

CDPO Taw Paneer also spoke.

Similarly, gram sabhas were held across various blocks of Lower Subansiri to create awareness on water conservation.

In Itanagar, officers of the district administration, led by Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom, took a pledge to save water while participating virtually in the launch of the ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the rain’ by the prime minister.

Later, the DC highlighted the importance of water and urged all to contribute in their own ways to save water. He also stressed on the importance of rainwater harvesting.

The day was observed in all other districts of the state.