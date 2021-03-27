Do not pick up individual-oriented schemes: Sona

TATO, 26 Mar: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona on Friday suggested to the newly elected PRI members not to pick up “individual-oriented schemes or projects” but to “go for productive schemes which will benefit the masses.”

Sona was addressing the first District Planning Committee meeting of Shi-Yomi here.

Stating that the benefits of government schemes should percolate down to every individual, the speaker said “no individual-oriented scheme should be encouraged or proposed.”

He suggested to the PRI members to pick up agri/horti and allied schemes to generate income.

The speaker urged the panchayat leaders to check the quality of work for the infrastructures coming up in the district. He also advised the PRI leaders to create awareness among the people in the villages “about the menace of killing of wild animals.” He urged everyone to join the ‘airgun surrender campaign’ and stop killing wildlife.

Sona informed that a ‘cleanest village’ award would be instituted from next year to encourage the villagers to observe cleanliness.

Meanwhile, expressing grave concern over the absenteeism of government officials, especially HoDs, from their places of posting, the speaker directed the DC to initiate necessary action against absentee officials.

Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi while acknowledging the problems being faced by the people of the new district, said “there will be lots of challenges initially, but it will be taken care of as developmental activities will take place gradually.”

He urged the people not to misuse the RTI Act unnecessarily, “as it would only hamper developmental activities.”

Mechuka ZPM Maling Koje also expressed serious concern over absenteeism by government officials, and requested the DC to issue a strict order, restricting absenteeism of officials.

“If you don’t want to serve us, you better pack up your luggage and leave the place,” Koje said, adding that due to absenteeism, several developmental activities are hampered.

“Until and unless government officials stay and work, no developmental scheme will be successful,” he said. He also told the authorities concerned to approve only schemes that come under public utility.

Shi-Yomi ZPC Yadom Tapo and Tato ZPM Yasum Rinya highlighted the challenges and problems being faced by the public in their respective blocks.

DPDO Gamtum Padu also spoke. (Speaker’s PR Cell)