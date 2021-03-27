DM dept sanctions fund for Longliang fire victims

ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: The disaster management (DM) department has sanctioned Rs 1,16,47,800 for the fire victims of Longliang village in Tirap district.

A massive fire had broken out in Longliang on 18 March, killing two persons, including a six-year-old girl, and reducing 114 houses to ashes.

In a press release, Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu informed that ex gratia to the next of kin of those who lost their lives will be granted after receipt of all the required documents “like succession certificate, etc, from DC Tirap.”

“The relief for the fire victims was promptly approved by the state government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who also holds the portfolio of disaster management department,” informed Salu.

He also informed that a high-level team headed by Deputy CM Chowna Mein will be visiting Longliang on Saturday.