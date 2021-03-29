Don’t ignore Naharlagun-Nirjuli road

PWD highway officials on Saturday informed that the tender process has already been completed for the remaining stretch of the four-lane highway Package B, which is from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli, and Package C, from Nirjuli to Banderdewa. The agreements have been signed and the packages have been handed over to the contractors. This is good news and hopefully the capital administration will give a major push to start the work at the earliest. At present, the condition of the road in between Naharlagun and Nirjuli is pathetic. Those using this stretch of the highway are facing a torrid time.

With the monsoon approaching, it is expected that the condition of the road in between Naharlagun and Nirjuli and Nirjuli and Banderdewa will get worse. The PWD should direct the contractor to carry out the repairing work till the actual work starts. It is understood that the contractor and the PWD highway are waiting for the district administration to provide an encumbrance-free road. This might take some time as the authorities will have to conduct an eviction drive. Till then, the PWD highway cannot ignore the poor condition of the Naharlagun-Nirjuli road. In the greater interest of the citizens, the repair work should be immediately carried out. Unlike rest of India, the monsoon arrives early in Arunachal. Perhaps April is the last window when the repair work can be done before the onset of rain. From May onwards, the rain starts and it goes on till October.