RYDO win Aran volleyball tourney

PASIGHAT, 28 Mar: Riko Youth Development Organization (RYDO) clinched the winner’s trophy of the Aran Volleyball Tourney, 2021 after defeating Bori in the boys’ category here.

PMC Deputy Chief Councillor Rebecca Megu gave away the winner’s trophy to RYDO, the runner-up trophy to Bori, and the prizes in other categories.

The best player award in the boys’ category of the tournament was received by Jigar Bullo of RYDO.

In the girls’ category of the tourney, Emergency Squad defeated ALBRSU. Babie Nani of Emergency Squad was adjudged the best player in the girls’ category. (DIPRO)