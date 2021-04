ITANAGAR, 30 Mar: Governor BD Mishra has wished President Ram Nath Kovind speedy recovery. The president was shifted to the AIIMS, Delhi on 27 March.

Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure, which is expected to be performed on 30 March. The president’s health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS. (Raj Bhavan)