LAMANG, 30 Mar: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona on Monday celebrated Holi with ITBP jawans at Lamang, around 47 kms from Mechuka, in Shi-Yomi district.

The speaker interacted with the jawans and shared sweets with them.

Sona lauded the security personnel for guarding the nation selflessly while away from their families, and wished them a happy Holi.

Sona was accompanied by his spouse and other officials. (Speaker’s PR Cell)