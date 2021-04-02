NSCN (K) operative surrenders

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 1 Apr: Members of insurgent outfits active in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts continue to give up their armed struggle and join the mainstream to lead normal lives. In recent months, several operatives of different outfits have surrendered.

On 30 March, self-styled NSCN (K) private Tuman Havi (28), of New Khamlang village in Changlang district, surrendered at the police station here.

The operative had joined the NSCN (K) in 2011. After relentless efforts by the security forces, Havi relinquished the NSCN (K) and surrendered.

This is the second such surrender within a short span of time. Earlier, one NSCN (K) operative, Matkham, from the same village, had surrendered before the police and security forces on 9 February.

The Indian Army and the police are regularly urging underground operatives to surrender and join the mainstream or face the consequences.