RKMH opens non-interventional cardiology services

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: The non-interventional cardiology service at the Ramakrishna Mission Hospital (RKMH) here was dedicated to the service of the people by local MLA Techi Kaso on Saturday.

He also inaugurated the cardiology wing, the echocardiography service, and a portable ultrasound and Holter machine in a function at the hospital.

Kaso applauded the RKMH for dedicatedly serving the people of Arunachal for the last four decades, and assured of all cooperation from his end for the upcoming 200-bedded hospital in the same location.

Speaking to reporters, consultant cardiologist at the RKMH, Dr Romar Dabu informed, “In the past year and a half, we at RK Mission have implanted almost 20 permanent pacemakers (both single and dual chamber). Eight to 10 permanent pacemakers were implanted to needy patients during the Covid lockdown alone, thus, saving their lives. Besides, numerous temporary pacemaker implantations, diagnostic and therapeutic pericardiocentesis were done. Even with limited resources, many very sick patients who could not afford to go out or could not go out for various reasons were treated.”

At present, the cardiology unit of the RKMH provides services such as cardiology OPD and IPD, 2D-echocardiography, portable echocardiography, Holter monitoring, electrocardiography, temporary pacemaker implantation and permanent pacemaker implantation.

RKMH secretary Swami Vishweshananda informed that the hospital will soon also provide treadmill testing machine, cathlab and cardiac catheterization, cardiac care unit, and intensive cardiac care unit facilities.