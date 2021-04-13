Gov convenes all-party meeting on Covid-19, drug menace

ITANAGAR, 12 Apr: Governor BD Mishra convened a meeting of all political parties of the state at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday to discuss new strategies to fight against Covid-19.

The governor accepted suggestions from the political leaders and advised them to make individual and collective efforts along with the people in the fight against the pandemic.

“The fight against the Covid-19 pandemic has to be a concerted effort by all. This being a cause for welfare of the people is above party politics. Political leaders being senior, experienced, well-known individuals with mass following can lead the people in ensuring that they maintain Covid protocols and take all necessary precautions against it,” he said.

Mishra urged the political parties to work with the spirit of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’ and keep reiterating the Covid protocols, “so that the people follow the standard operating procedures.”

He appealed to the political leaders to create awareness about the Covid vaccine and motivate others to vaccinate themselves. He expressed hope that, with people’s participation, awareness and responsible behaviour, the coronavirus would be contained.

Mishra also expressed deep concern over drug addiction among the younger generation, and advised the political leaders to fight against the drug menace at individual, group and social levels.

During the discussion, the political leaders suggested providing free testing and vaccination to people of all ages, strict coronavirus checking at entry points, setting up quarantine facilities, restricting mass gatherings, and involving NGOs in the fight against the coronavirus.

Among others, state BJP president Biyuram Wahge, state INC vice president Rajen Nani, NPP MLAs Tapuk Taku and Mutchu Mithi, JD (U) MLA Techi Kaso, PPA president Kafa Bengia, and PPA chairman Kamen Ringu attended the meeting. (Raj Bhavan)