Edn minister visits RKMS, Tirap

ITANAGAR, 12 Apr: Education Minister Taba Tedir visited the Ramakrishna Mission School (RKMS) in Narottam Nagar in Tirap district, where he met the students and teachers.

The minister said that the RKMS in Narottam Nagar is a special institute – the pride of Arunachal – and asked the boys to continue to excel in all aspects of life, especially in academics, and bring glory to the state just like their predecessors from the same school.

The minister narrated his days as a student of the RKMS. He also visited the museum, the library and the labs of the school and briefly addressed the students of the secondary section.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by RKMS secretary Swami Achyuteshananda for construction of a building for a co-ed non-residential school and two main gates, and providing two school buses, the minister assured to discuss the matter with the persons concerned and try his best to provide necessary help.

Tedir was accompanied by Higher & Technical Education Director Tayek Talom, Elementary Education Director Tapi Gao, and Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu.