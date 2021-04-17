Misra visits state museum

ITANAGAR, 16 Apr: The governor’s wife Neelam Misra visited Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum here on Friday, and commended the “adequate display of traditional attires of various tribes of the state” there.

Accompanied by Textile & Handicrafts Secretary Swapnil Naik, Misra visited and complimented the textile section of the museum. She suggested that “allocation of a place for live display of traditional loin loom weaving in the state museum could be appropriately considered to make the loin weaving popular amongst our youth.”

She thanked everyone “for organizing the museum well,” and said that her visit was an educative and enriching experience. (Raj Bhavan)