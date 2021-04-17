Meeting on NDD held

ZIRO, 16 Apr: Lower Subansiri DC Somcha Lowang on Friday called for concerted efforts to achieve 100 percent performance under the National Deworming Day (NDD) in the district.

She said this while chairing a meeting of the District Level Coordination Committee on NDD here.

DMO Dr Tage Kanno briefed about the importance of consuming albendazole tablets and Vitamin A for maintaining mental health among children. He sought full support from the education and the ICDS departments “for successful implementation of the NDD.”

DPM N Nado made a presentation on NDD.

Emphasis will be given to house-to-house visits by ASHAs and anganwadi workers for distribution of albendazole tablets. (DIPRO)