NSS camp underway in Nirjuli

NIRJULI, 17 Apr: Eighty students of the NSS unit of the VKV here are participating in a weeklong special camp at Nirjuli village from 17-23 April.

“The aim of the NSS special camp is make people aware and empower them,” the VKV informed in a release.

During the camp, which is being organized at the initiative of VKV Nirjuli NSS programme officer Abhijit Kr Barma, the students will take part in a series of activities, such as cleaning the village, making the village plastic-free, planting saplings, creating awareness, wall painting, etc.

Meanwhile, the NSS unit of the Vivekananda Kendra College of Teacher Education here organized an orientation programme on Saturday.