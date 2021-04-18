ZP, GP development plans approved

AALO, 17 Apr: The zilla parishad (ZP) development plan and the gram panchayat (GP) development plan for 2021-22 was approved during the district planning meeting held here on Friday.

The meeting, which was chaired by West Siang ZPC Babom Romin, was attended by ZPMs, BDOs and heads of offices.

Romin stressed on taking up viable schemes, targeting the welfare of the rural folks, and exhorted the executing agencies to ensure proper implementation of such schemes.

Reiterating that “timely flow of ration items to the people is quite essential,” he asked the department concerned to ensure timely provision of rations at all fair price shops. He also appealed to the ZPMs and the officers to take part in the airgun surrender campaign to save the state’s fauna.

The ZPMs presented their suggestions to make the DPC in the district more vibrant.

DRDA PD Jiken Bomjen appealed to all elected panchayat leaders at all levels, the executing agencies and the field functionaries to cooperate in taking up need-based projects at the grassroots level. (DIPRO)