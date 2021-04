Editor,

I would like to inform the APPSC secretary and all the engineering departments that the last recruitment for Assistant engineer (Civil) was done in 2018.

I request the APPSC to conduct the next recruitment at the earliest to fill all the vacancies of various engineering departments.

I further request various departments to submit all vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) to APPSC for early conduct of exam.

An Aspirant,

Naharlagun