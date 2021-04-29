Mushrooming universities without accountability

In the last 10 years, several private universities have propped up in the state. Many of these universities till today do not have proper infrastructures in place but have started handing out degrees.

It has created a massive problem for the state. In view of this, it is welcoming news that the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) has started work under the chairmanship of retired civil servant Marnya Ete.

The APPERIC held its meeting on Tuesday and it was made clear that all the private universities in the state must have the requisite infrastructure and facilities to impart quality education. The APPEIRC can play a pivotal role in streamlining the functioning of private universities in the state.

First of all, the state government made a big mistake of granting permission to so many private universities to start operations in the state. Enough background checking of people starting these universities have not been done at the time of granting permission. Many started offering courses way beyond their capacity. What is most worrying is that many of them are operating from temporary campuses and till now have failed to construct their own permanent campus.

This is where Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission can play a very important role. Strict action should be taken against those universities who are not complying with the terms and conditions.

They cannot be allowed to sell degrees without setting up proper infrastructures.

Learning from experience, the state government will have to be more careful while granting permission to open new universities in the future.

The role of APPEIRC is going to be very critical in the coming days.