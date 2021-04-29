Kaso visits storm-hit areas in Chimpu and Jullang

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: MLA Techi Kaso on Wednesday took stock of the damages caused by the powerful thunderstorm that swept through Chimpu and Jullang areas near here on 25 April.

The MLA interacted with the affected people and assured them that he will seek relief fund from the competent authority after proper assessment of the properties damaged.

The GPCs of the Chimpu Panchayat and the Jullang Panchayat informed the MLA about the list of the affected people, which they would submit to the EAC Itanagar to seek assistance.

During the visit, the MLA was accompanied by Itanagar EAC Datum Gadi, ZPM Taro Tagia and the Panchayat leaders of Baat. (DIPRO)